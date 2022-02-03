Oxygen (OXY) Price Up 38.6% Over Last 7 Days

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $27.94 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006187 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

