Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) Trading Up 0.2%

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.93. Approximately 204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF stock. ACG Wealth increased its stake in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) by 580.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,587 shares during the period. ACG Wealth owned approximately 14.67% of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

