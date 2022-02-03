Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oscar Health Inc. is a digital health-insurance company. Oscar Health Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a sell rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oscar Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.42.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $443.98 million during the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 59.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 11.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

