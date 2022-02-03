Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $867.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNNGY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 720.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

DNNGY stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.25. 43,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,489. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

