Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,100 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the December 31st total of 281,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 285,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.95 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.21. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 60.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OESX. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

