Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,100 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the December 31st total of 281,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 285,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
NASDAQ OESX opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.95 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.21. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06.
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 60.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on OESX. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.
About Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.
Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.