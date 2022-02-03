Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Trading Down 4.2%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.37. Approximately 9,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 719,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

ORGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

The firm has a market cap of $923.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 36.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $248,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 30,300 shares of company stock worth $299,793. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Organogenesis by 25.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Organogenesis by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Organogenesis by 18.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the second quarter worth about $187,000. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

