Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,578,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,276,000 after buying an additional 1,260,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,715,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,184,000 after buying an additional 309,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,594,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,736,000 after acquiring an additional 534,349 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,794,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,704,000 after acquiring an additional 100,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 37.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,721,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,943 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

