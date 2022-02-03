Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $653,000 Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,077.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 693.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY stock opened at $138.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.69. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.28 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.52 and a 200-day moving average of $215.78.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total value of $14,847,465.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,924 shares of company stock valued at $56,531,131. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.62.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.