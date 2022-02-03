Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,503,000 after acquiring an additional 58,674 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,936,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after acquiring an additional 365,071 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,759 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,444,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after acquiring an additional 291,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,145,000 after acquiring an additional 372,285 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS stock opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.05. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAAS. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.