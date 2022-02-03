Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 164 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,424,000. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,038,000.

NYSEARCA RYH opened at $300.57 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $251.96 and a twelve month high of $322.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.23.

