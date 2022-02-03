Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 356 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AZZ by 46.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $48.28 on Thursday. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.08.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

