Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,085 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Avient in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 52.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Avient in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avient stock opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.98. Avient Co. has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVNT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

