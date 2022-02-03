Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,301 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

NYSE MPW opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

