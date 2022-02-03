Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Switch were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 169,985.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after buying an additional 3,195,735 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 4,985.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,255,000 after buying an additional 3,021,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Switch by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after buying an additional 1,577,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Switch by 114.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,409,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after buying an additional 1,287,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Switch by 352.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,497,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,016,000 after buying an additional 1,166,103 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWCH opened at $25.47 on Thursday. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $5,358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 610,000 shares of company stock worth $15,848,000. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

