Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $625,000 Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $864,174.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

INSP opened at $219.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -126.15 and a beta of 1.63. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.18 and a 1 year high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.