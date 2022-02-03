Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 96,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $286,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $17.42 on Thursday. Oportun Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $494.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.