OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,825,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 610,701 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of OPKO Health worth $127,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,535,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 372,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 124,720 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,452 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on OPK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

OPKO Health stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.72.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.