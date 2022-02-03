Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Stock Price Up 21.2%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW)’s stock price rose 21.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 587,915 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 521% from the average daily volume of 94,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.52 million and a PE ratio of -3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile (CVE:OPW)

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company owns a 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; the Bazooka East property that comprises 15 mineral claims covering an area of 312.4 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka West property comprising 24 mineral claims covering an area of 953.86 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.