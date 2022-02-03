Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $419,000 Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in PPG Industries by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 29.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 21.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 32.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $157.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.09. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.10 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Several research firms have commented on PPG. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.65.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

