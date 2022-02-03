Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.