Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 30,139 Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 50,271 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 571.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 175,591 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,499,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 133,342 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 41,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

NASDAQ SVC opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.34.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SVC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.