Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 4,224 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Vontier were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 49.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,900,000 after acquiring an additional 617,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vontier by 21.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 590,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 104,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

VNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of VNT opened at $28.32 on Thursday. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.64. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The company had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.