ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ONEOK in a report released on Sunday, January 30th. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OKE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $41.28 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 289.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 203.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.