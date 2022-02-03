OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS.

OMF traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $52.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,878. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $45.84 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

Get OneMain alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OneMain stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,778 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of OneMain worth $29,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.