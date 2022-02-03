ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.40.

OGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $77.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.42. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $81.90.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.