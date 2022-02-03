OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMNIQ Corp. is a provider of computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, as well as access control applications. OMNIQ Corp. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on OMNIQ in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS OMQS opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. OMNIQ has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $20.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OMNIQ will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

