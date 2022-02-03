Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.05%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $45,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

