Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OLVI stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Oliveda International has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

Get Oliveda International alerts:

Oliveda International Company Profile

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Oliveda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oliveda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.