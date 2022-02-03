OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 116.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 37,046 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,686,000. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 348,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 59,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average is $53.03. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $54.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

