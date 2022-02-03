OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 49,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWD opened at $43.28 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average of $46.56.

