OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 490.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EAGG. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Shares of EAGG stock opened at $53.75 on Thursday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.10.

