OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,560 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dycom Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DY. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 68,745.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 444,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,634,000 after purchasing an additional 443,407 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 196.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,569,000 after purchasing an additional 440,884 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 33.8% during the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 973,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,546,000 after purchasing an additional 245,719 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,313,000 after purchasing an additional 193,812 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 111.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 227,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 119,954 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DY shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

Shares of DY opened at $85.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.26.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

