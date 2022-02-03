OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 41,105 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 163.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,105 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of NetScout Systems worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTCT. Xponance Inc. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 40.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NetScout Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 140.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after acquiring an additional 625,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.95. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $542,829. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

