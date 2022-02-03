OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 18,699 Shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.19% of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas stock opened at $112.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.58 and its 200 day moving average is $75.15. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $113.40.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

