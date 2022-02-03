OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 10,060 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BOND. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $106.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.78. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $106.77 and a 12-month high of $112.63.

