Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $3.43 on Thursday, reaching $327.65. 52,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,605. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $196.94 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.38.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.75.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.