OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend payment by 9.7% over the last three years. OceanFirst Financial has a payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.95. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 3,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 108.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,778 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 139.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 124,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after buying an additional 22,071 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

