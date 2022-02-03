NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.23.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $210.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.73. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,232,444,000 after purchasing an additional 197,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after buying an additional 724,435 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,591,120,000 after buying an additional 242,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $903,435,000 after buying an additional 335,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,986,328 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $908,006,000 after buying an additional 147,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

