NVR (NYSE:NVR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $10.68 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68), Briefing.com reports. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $76.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE NVR traded up $128.48 on Wednesday, hitting $5,493.75. The stock had a trading volume of 23,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,396. NVR has a 52-week low of $4,330.00 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5,580.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5,239.88.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,252.40.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NVR stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of NVR worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

