Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.96. 170,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,162. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 445,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 277,852 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 183,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 13,707 shares during the period.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

