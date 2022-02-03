Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.96. 170,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,162. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.
