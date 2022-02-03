Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:JPT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,712. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.26. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $26.40.
About Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund
Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.
