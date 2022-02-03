Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:JPT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,712. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.26. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $26.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

