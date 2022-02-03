Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 1st

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NXJ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.22. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,171. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

