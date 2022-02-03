Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 28.8% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE NMI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.72. 43,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,019. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.58. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $12.83.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
