Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 28.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NMI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.72. 43,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,019. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.58. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $12.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.58% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

