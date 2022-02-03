Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:NMZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,641. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $15.86.
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
