Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NMZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,641. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $15.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $11,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

