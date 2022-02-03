Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by 27.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NIQ traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.34. 24,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,433. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $15.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund were worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

