Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has raised its dividend by 0.8% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund alerts:

Shares of NID traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.37. 80 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,180. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.