Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 1st

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JQC remained flat at $$6.45 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,607. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 90.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.