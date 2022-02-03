Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NUW traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $15.88. 42,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,532. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

