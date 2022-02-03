NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 86.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period.

NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $39.16 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.65.

