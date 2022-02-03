Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Position Cut by Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,769 shares during the quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 32.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 59.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 235,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $34,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NRIX traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $18.91. 2,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,933. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.33.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

Nurix Therapeutics Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.